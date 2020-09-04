Aston Villa have put in an enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Paulo Gazzaniga, but signing a striker remains their priority, according to Sky Sports News.

Dean Smith’s side want to make additions over the course of the transfer window and signing another goalkeeper is a possibility for the Villa Park outfit.

They have now touched base with Tottenham to ask about Gazzaniga’s availabilty, with it having been claimed that the north London side will listen to offers for the custodian.

Smith’s team have their eyes on the 28-year-old but they are yet to make a concrete move.

And it is unclear if they will lodge an offer for Gazzaniga as Aston Villa are prioritising using their funds to sign a striker.

Since joining Spurs from Southampton in 2017, Gazzaniga has deputised for Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris and made 18 appearances in the English top flight last season

But Jose Mourinho has bought in former Manchester City star Joe Hart over the summer and Tottenham are prepared to sell Gazzaniga for the right price.

Premier League new boys Fulham are also keen on Gazzaniga as they look to put a squad together to survive in the top flight.