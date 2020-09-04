Fiorentina are willing to meet Udinese’s asking price for Rodrigo de Paul, who is also wanted by Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are in talks with Udinese in a bid to reach an agreement to take De Paul to Elland Road, but the Argentine midfielder is wanted by a number of Serie A teams.

Udinese are looking for €35m to let De Paul go and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fiorentina are ready to meet the asking price.

However, Fiorentina would hit the asking price by making use of deferred payments and add-ons.

It remains to be seen whether such a deal would be acceptable for Udinese and whether De Paul would be willing to make the move to Fiorentina and snub other options.

De Paul played in both Udinese’s meetings with Fiorentina in Serie A last season.

The 26-year-old has now made 141 appearances in Serie A since making the move to Italy.

De Paul, who has been capped on 17 occasions by Argentina, joined Udinese from Spanish giants Valencia in the summer of 2016.