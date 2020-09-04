Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent is close to agreeing the terms on a contract with Barcelona for his client, but the Catalans may need to offload players first before bringing in the Liverpool midfielder.

Wijnaldum remained coy on Thursday over the speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, with it having been claimed in Spain he is on his way to the Camp Nou.

He is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and the Reds are likely to sell him if he does not sign a new deal, something which could also fund their move for Thiago Alcantara.

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has asked the club to make sure they sign Wijnaldum and the Catalans are making moves towards granting the Dutch tactician his wish.

According to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, his agent has almost fully agreed terms on a contract with Barcelona.

The Dutchman’s agent is likely to work out the terms of a contract soon and Barcelona are keen to secure a deal to sign him.

But Wijnaldum will have to wait for the deal to go through as Barcelona will not be able to move unless they make further space on the wage bill.

Ivan Rakitic has departed for Sevilla, while Juventus could snap up Luis Suarez to give Barcelona more breathing space.