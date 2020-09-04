Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has backed Timothy Castagne’s move to Leicester City and revealed the defender is excited by the Foxes’ plans.

The 24-year-old full-back completed a switch from Atalanta to Leicester on Thursday, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are claimed to have forked out a fee in the region of €24m to land the Belgian international from the Italian Serie A club.

Reflecting on his player’s move to Leicester, Belgian coach Martinez has insisted that the move opens up good prospects for Castagne.

The Spanish tactician, who feels the need for players to be clear on their role in teams, is also glad that the full-back is impressed with the plans Brendan Rodgers has in store for him at Leicester.

“I talk a lot with my players and I always advise them to inform themselves about the coach and ask about their role in the team“, Martinez was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

“Timothy is impressed by Leicester and the plans they have for him.

“They really convinced him.

“The transfer offers good prospects for him.“

Castagne is currently on international duty with Belgium, along with new Leicester team-mates Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet.