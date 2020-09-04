Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna is attracting interest from French top flight outfit Strasbourg.

The 23-year-old joined the Terriers from Dutch club Groningen in 2018 and has been a regular in the side since.

Bacuna made 38 Championship appearances for Huddersfield last season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the process.

He could now have an option to head to France as, according to journalist Manu Lonjon, he is on Strasbourg’s radar.

Strasbourg are looking to snap the Huddersfield star up as they bid to strengthen their squad.

The French side sit second from bottom in Ligue 1 after losing their opening two matches, conceding five goals and scoring one.

Bacuna has one more year remaining on his contract with Huddersfield, who have an option to extend it by another year.

The Terriers are eyeing a return to the Premier League, having appointed Marcelo Bielsa’s disciple Carlos Corberan as head coach for the new campaign.