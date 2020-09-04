Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has left the Germany national team camp to complete his move to Chelsea, according to German daily Bild.

Chelsea have been working on the deal to sign Havertz for several weeks and they finally have a deal in place with Leverkusen to sign the 21-year-old Germany star.

The two clubs have worked out an agreement that will see Leverkusen receive a fee of around €100m, including add-ons.

The midfielder is yet to undergo a medical and he remained an unused substitute for Germany against Spain on Thursday night to avoid an injury.

And it has been claimed that the player has now left the national team camp to complete the move to Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder will likely undergo a medical with Chelsea before signing a five-year contract with the Blues.

Personal terms have long been agreed between the player and Chelsea and he was just waiting for the two clubs to work out a fee.

Once the deal is complete, Havertz will become the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history.

Chelsea had a clear run at him as most of his other suitors backed out due to Leverkusen’s financial demands.