Leeds United have approached Dutch giants Feyenoord to agree a deal to sign forward Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with Rangers.

The 18-year-old has been tipped to depart De Kuip in the ongoing transfer window due to his stance on signing a new contract.

Summerville has refused to put pen to paper on a new contract at Feyenoord and the club’s technical director Frank Arnesen wants to sell him.

The teenager has been attracting interest from a host of clubs this summer, with the player notably linked with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

However, Leeds are looking to lure Summerville to Elland Road this summer and have begun negotiations with Feyenoord over a deal for the forward.

The Whites are acting quickly and it is claimed they are hoping to agree a deal with Feyenoord for the Netherlands Under-19 international as soon as this weekend.

Leeds have signed a number of youngsters so far in the transfer window, including the likes of Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood, and could be in line to add another.

Predominantly a right-sided attacker, Summerville is comfortable operating on the left flank and also as a striker.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will make a push for Summerville after Leeds hit the accelerator.