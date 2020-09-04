Manchester United linked Sergio Reguilon does not want to leave Real Madrid on a permanent deal as he is still dreaming of making the grade at the Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old was rated as one of the best left-backs last season following his performances on loan at Sevilla.

He is not part of Real Madrid’s plans for next season as Zinedine Zidane still wants to place his faith in Marcelo and Reguilon is unlikely to play regularly at the Bernabeu.

Sevilla are interested in taking him back to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are reportedly keen on signing him on a permanent deal, but according to Spanish daily Marca, Reguilon does not want to end his ties definitively with Real Madrid at the moment.

The Spaniard is aware that he is not part of Zidane’s plans next season, but believes the situation could change next summer.

Marcelo is 32 and at some point, Real Madrid are expected to look for a long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

A loan deal favours Sevilla and the Spanish club are keen on such an arrangement as they do not have the money to sign him on a permanent contract.

Julien Lopetegui’s side could be likely to win the race to sign Reguilon.