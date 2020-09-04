Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Lazio in the ongoing transfer window.

Rojo spent the second half of last season at Argentine outfit Estudiantes and is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans going forward.

Manchester United are prepared to sell the defender this summer and the Argentine is believed to be keen on staying at Estudiantes.

But the Argentinian outfit might not be able to afford him and he has been linked with a move to Italy this summer.

According to Italian radio station Radio Sei, the defender is one of the players Lazio are considering signing during the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants want to sign a centre-back and Rojo’s profile matches the kind of defender they are targeting.

Lazio are considering signing him and it has been claimed that the player’s camp have not denied the links with the Italian club.

Manchester United are keen to let him go and are preparing for a suitable offer to land on their table for Rojo.

The Premier League giants value the defender at around €8m.