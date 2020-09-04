Torino president Urbano Cairo has insisted that Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is not the only midfield target for the club.

Arsenal could let Torreira move on in the ongoing transfer window and the Uruguayan’s stock remains high in Serie A.

The Gunners are prepared to loan him out provided an obligation to buy is part of the agreement and a clutch of Serie A clubs are interested in taking the former Sampdoria man back to Italy.

Fiorentina are interested in signing him this summer, but it has been claimed that Torino have prioritised signing the midfielder ahead of the new season.

Cairo admits that the Arsenal midfielder is a target for the club, but insisted that he is not the only player they are considering signing for their midfield.

He indicated that Torino are not throwing everything into signing Torreira.

The Torino president told Italian news agency ANSA: “Torreira is an excellent player, but he is not the only one we are thinking about.

“It is not that [coach Marco] Giampaolo asks me about him all the time.

“There are other names, but we won’t say who we are following.”

Torreira still has three years left on his contract in north London, but he is no longer a major part of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding plans.