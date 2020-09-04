Sampdoria are in touch with the representatives of Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva over taking the Portuguese to Italy in the transfer window.

Silva spent the second half of last season on loan at Monaco after struggling to feature in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side.

He is in the final year of his contract at Leicester and could be set to seal an exit from the King Power Stadium before the transfer window closes next month.

The Foxes could soon be tested by an offer from Italy as Silva has serious interest from Serie A.

According to Sky Italia, Sampdoria are in contact with the entourage of the midfielder and are interested in taking him to Serie A in the coming weeks.

The Italian club are assessing whether the 31-year-old is prepared to consider a move to Italy before they make an official approach to Leicester.

The Premier League side would likely be willing to sell given Silva’s contractual situation, as he is into the final year of his deal.

Sampdoria are working behind the scenes with the player’s representatives to initially work out an agreement with Silva.

The midfielder has made just 21 appearances for Leicester since joining the club in 2017 from Sporting Lisbon.