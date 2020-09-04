Italian Serie A side Spezia are showing interest in out-of-favour Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar.

The 28-year-old Morocco international is firmly on the fringes at St James’ Park and has had loan spells away from the club at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

Despite joining Newcastle in the summer of 2016, Lazaar still has another year left on his contract, having been handed a five-year deal when he landed from Palermo.

Now the defender could have an option to return to Serie A as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Spezia are keen.

Spezia sealed promotion to Serie A from Serie B last term and want to bolster their squad to secure their top flight status in the coming campaign.

They have zeroed in on Lazaar as a potential signing and it remains to be seen if Newcastle want a fee for the player.

He has made no impact at St James’ Park and shedding his salary from the books would boost the club.

The 28-year-old may be tempted by the prospect of a move to Spezia as he looks to get his career back on track in the 2020/21 campaign.