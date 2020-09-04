Ryan Fraser has arrived in Newcastle to hold face to face talks with Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, according to Sky Sports News.

Fraser is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Bournemouth and his status has made him an attractive option for a number of clubs.

Bruce is looking to take the winger to St James’ Park and is now holding talks with him as he attempts to convince him to agree to the move.

It is claimed that Fraser has not yet decided which club he wants to join, but is leaning towards it being Newcastle.

The Magpies still have to convince the Scot though and then thrash out a package with which he would be comfortable.

Fraser made 28 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League last season and chipped in with four assists in the process.

One of those assists came against Newcastle in a 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park and Fraser clocked the full 90 minutes in the Premier League clash, giving Bruce a thorough look at his abilities.

Bruce will be hoping to work his magic on the Scotland international, who clocked over 200 appearances during his time on the south coast with Bournemouth.