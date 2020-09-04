Torino have prioritised signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and are expected to make a fresh move to find an agreement with the Gunners over taking the Uruguayan midfielder to Turin.

Torreira is one of the players Arsenal are prepared to sell in the summer as they are looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Sampdoria man is keen on a move back to Italy and after being linked with several Serie A sides, Fiorentina and Torino have emerged as the frontrunners to land him.

Fiorentina have reportedly agreed on the numbers of a deal with Arsenal, but the two clubs are yet to agree on the length of the initial loan deal.

But Torino have not given up hope yet and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the club have made Torreira a priority signing this summer.

The Serie A outfit are plotting to make a fresh move to sign Torreira and will look to find an agreement with Arsenal.

They are expected to make an offer of a loan deal with an obligation to buy, that would guarantee Arsenal a fee from his departure.

Arsenal are claimed to be ready to let him go for a total package of around €18m to €20m this summer.

But Torino are hoping to bring the price down further and agree on a compromise figure with the Gunners.