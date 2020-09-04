Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin is attracting interest from the Turkish Super Lig, with Besiktas considering a move for the 27-year-old.

As a part of their squad bolstering process, Turkish giants Besiktas are looking to make additions to the ranks are are keen to land a full-back.

The Black Eagles have already identified former Newcastle United star and current Roma defender Davide Santon as a potential candidate and have now added a new name to the list.

According to Turkish outlet, Orta Cizgi, Besiktas are looking at Newcastle’s 27-year-old right-back Yedlin as an option to strengthen their defence this summer.

The United States international joined the Magpies from Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 and has one more year left on his contract with the club.

Yedlin made 16 Premier League appearances for Steve Bruce’s side last season, amassing a total of 934 minutes of playing time.

While the former Spurs man struggled with injuries last term, he also found himself falling down the pecking order with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo in the mix to play.

With just one year remaining on his deal with Newcastle, Besiktas may try to tempt the Magpies into letting Yedlin head to Turkey.