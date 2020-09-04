West Ham have tabled a bid with Burnley for 27-year-old centre-back James Tarkowski, according to the Daily Telegraph.

David Moyes is determined to bring in more defenders this summer as he wants to improve his defensive options for the rapidly approaching new season.

Tarkowski is a priority target for the West Ham manager and the Hammers have put in an opening offer to take the defender to the London Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham have put in an offer of £20m for the Burnley defender with the promise of significant add-ons to tempt the Clarets into selling the player.

The Hammers have sanctioned the sale of Grady Diangana to West Brom and Moyes is ready to spend the proceeds on investing in his squad.

Tarkowski’s stock has been on the rise since he joined Burnley from Brentford in 2016 and he has been seen by some as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons.

His performances at Burnley have even earned him an England call-up and he has two international caps to his name.

Sean Dyche is reluctant to let the defender leave in the transfer window after allowing Ben Gibson to join Norwich City on loan.

But Moyes is pushing the West Ham board to land him one of his top targets in Tarkowski.