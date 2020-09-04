West Ham United are not currently prepared to meet Brentford’s asking price for Said Benrahma, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hammers boss David Moyes has set his sights on landing Benrahma over the course of the ongoing transfer window, as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Benrahma was one of the stars of last season’s Championship and Brentford only narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham are set to bank cash from selling Grady Diangana to West Brom, but they are not presently willing to meet Brentford’s valuation of Benrahma.

The Championship side want to bring in £20m from Benrahma’s departure, but West Ham will not slap in a bid for that amount at the moment.

West Ham could bring in further cash to the coffers by selling Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini.

But at the moment, Benrahma is not moving to the London Stadium.

He made 46 appearances for Brentford over the course of last season, scoring 17 goals and providing ten assists in an eye-catching campaign.