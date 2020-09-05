RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is clear that Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth could help his side in the forthcoming season and has urged the club to pay what is needed to bring a goalscorer through the door.

The Norwegian striker joined Trabzonspor last summer on a two-year loan from Crystal Palace, and the Turkish side can sign him on a permanent basis.

The striker was in red hot form last season, scoring 33 times in all competitions and RB Leipzig are interested in taking him to Germany in the ongoing transfer window

They have noted Sorloth’s goalscoring feats in Turkey and are keen.

Nagelsmann lost both Timo Werner and Patrik Schick at the end of last season and is desperate to sign a new striker, with Sorloth a top target.

He admits that there are other players on the list as well but conceded that for the kind of striker he needs, the number of options are limited.

And Nagelsmann believes that RB Leipzig may need to bite the bullet and pay more than they had been planning to.

The RB Leipzig coach told German daily Bild: “Sorloth is definitely a player who could help us.

“He scored a lot of goals last season and if he could repeat the same in the Bundesliga, it would be great.

“We are looking at other players too for sure, but there aren’t 50 names there.

“That is why we have to take into account that such a transfer would be €1m or €2m more expensive under the current circumstances.”

Trabzonspor are yet to trigger the options to buy, and if Crystal Palace want to sell the striker, the Turkish outfit will have a say in it.