Anderlecht have other options than Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt and have not reached an agreement to sign him.

It has been claimed in some quarters that the Dutch centre-back is on his way to Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht, ending his stint at Southampton.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht have only enquired about Hoedt and have not progressed to doing a deal for him.

The Belgian giants also have other players on their shortlist as they look to bring in a new central defender.

Hoedt played his football in Belgium last season on loan at Royal Antwerp and impressed.

The defender clocked 21 appearances in the curtailed Belgian league campaign, picking up five yellow cards and being sent off once.

He is out of favour at Southampton and is looking to seal an exit away from the Premier League side, with a return to Belgium not one that the 26-year-old would oppose.

Southampton have Hoedt under contract for a further two years, having signed him in 2017.