Manchester City will achieve a breakthrough in talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli if they offer a fixed €70m as part of their bid.

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis explained on Friday that Manchester City’s refusal to engage directly with him has made it hard to agree on a deal for the defender.

Manchester City have offered a fee of €65m for Koulibaly through his agent Fali Ramadani, but Napoli have rejected the bid and warned that they will have to increase their offer.

The Serie A giants are prepared to keep the 29-year-old centre-back for one more season if necessary if Manchester City do not come up with more money.

Ramadani is in contact with Napoli in order to negotiate the deal and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there could be a breakthrough if Manchester City offer a fixed €70m in the deal.

Napoli want to earn as much in a fixed fee for Koulibaly as possible as they are keen to use the money to make additions over the course of the transfer window.

There remains confidence that a deal can happen, with Napoli expecting a new bid from Manchester City.

Ramadani will continue to act as the mediator and is set to meet De Laurentiis for a conversation soon.

Pep Guardiola wants someone considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world at his disposal for the new season.