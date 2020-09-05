Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed the addition of defender Arbenit Xhemajli to his squad and is backing the new boy to quickly adapt.

Xhemajli has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light and will now link up with Parkinson for the upcoming League One campaign.

The 22-year-old, who has been training with Parkinson’s squad during pre-season, further adds to the Sunderland manager’s options.

Parkinson is laying the groundwork to cultivate an imposing style of play in the heart of the Sunderland camp and has welcomed the addition of Xhemajli, who will add physicality and grit to the Wearside outfit in his view.

The left-footed defender is a fast learner according to his new boss, and Parkinson has backed him to quickly adapt and flourish in England.

“We’re trying to build a team that can step onto the opposition and be aggressive in the way we play”, Parkinson told Sunderland’s official site.

“He has that physicality, but he’s also a good footballer.

“There will be a period of adaptation for him, but he’s a player who wants to learn and one who I think will be a quick learner.”

Xhemajli was not eligible to play for Sunderland in their EFL Cup clash against Hull City on Saturday, which the Tigers won 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.