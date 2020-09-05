Inter were keen to sign Everton new boy Allan, but had to back out of the race due to a lack of transfer funds.

Everton have completed the signing of Allan from Serie A outfit Napoli and have paid £21m to take him to Goodison Park.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen to land a proven performer in the shape of Allan, but the Brazilian midfielder also had other admirers, such as Inter coach Antonio Conte.

Inter were keen to land Allan but, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, had to back out of a swoop due to financial reasons.

The midfielder was considered to be an attractive target, but Inter were unable to push to take him to the San Siro.

The Serie A giants’ revenue streams have taken a hit due to the changed landscape of football and money is tight at the San Siro.

While they are expected to spend, Inter are keen to sell players before they can fund any big-money moves this summer.

They had to back out of their interest in Allan as Napoli wanted to get the deal done soon and Everton came in with the money the Serie A giants demanded.

Allan rejected an approach from Atletico Madrid in favour of reuniting with Ancelotti at Everton.