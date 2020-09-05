Leeds United are close to reaching an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb for the signature of 18-year-old centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The Whites have already signed Robin Koch in the current transfer window to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options ahead of their return to the Premier League.

But Leeds are in the market for more centre-backs and the club are making a concerted effort to sign 18-year-old Dinamo Zagreb defender Gvardiol.

The Croatian outfit rejected a €10m bid from Lille for the young centre-back earlier in the transfer window but Leeds are said to be willing to pay €20m.

Dinamo Zagreb are expected to find it hard to knock back such an offer and according to Sky Italia, the two clubs are close to working out an agreement.

Leeds are keen to invest in young talent and Gvardiol is one of the highly-rated young defenders in Croatian football.

The Yorkshire giants may be confident that they will be able to reach an agreement over a fee with Dinamo Zagreb to secure the youngster’s signature.

Dinamo Zagreb are reportedly keen to wait until their Champions League qualifier later this month before agreeing to sell him.

But Leeds are pushing to get the deal done soon and take Gvardiol to Elland Road.