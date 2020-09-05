Ligue 1 outfit Nantes are pushing ahead with interest in signing Aston Villa full-back Frederic Guilbert during the ongoing transfer window.

The defender made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season and played a role in helping Aston Villa avoid relegation to the Championship.

He was not a certainty in the starting eleven, but did start the last two games, where Aston Villa earned four points to keep themselves in the Premier League.

But his future at Aston Villa has come under the scanner due to interest from France and he has been linked with a move back to his homeland.

And according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Nantes are working towards the possibility of signing the full-back in the ongoing window.

The French club are in the market for a right-back, with their interest in Guilbert is concrete and the club are weighing up making a move.

They are expected to hold talks with Aston Villa soon and look to convince the Premier League club to let the player go.

Aston Villa signed the defender from Caen in January 2019 and he still has three years left on his contract.

It is unclear whether the Villans are considering letting him go given the role he played in helping them survive last season.