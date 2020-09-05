Sheffield United are closing in on the signature of West Brom winger Oliver Burke, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Chris Wilder is looking to add fresh faces to his squad as the Blades look to build on an impressive first season back in the Premier League.

Sheffield United are now aiming to snap Burke up and are closing in on a swap deal which would see Callum Robinson move to West Brom.

Burke has struggled to live up to expectations at the Hawthorns and spent last season on loan in La Liga at Alaves.

He clocked 31 appearances in the Spanish top flight, featuring against Barcelona and Real Madrid both home and away, as Alaves finished in 16th.

The Scotland international is now set to be handed the chance to kick on with his career under Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are also poised to capture Derby County defenders Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe.

Buying the duo from the Championship side will cost Sheffield United in excess of £10m.