Manchester United new boy Donny van de Beek has revealed that Steven Bergwijn tried to convince him to join Tottenham Hotspur before he completed his move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old Dutch midfielder completed a €40m move to Manchester United from Ajax earlier in the week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally convinced the player about the transfer to Manchester United and the Premier League giants swiftly conducted negotiations with Ajax to conclude the deal.

Van de Beek conceded that the time was right for him to move on from Ajax and after speaking with his agent last weekend, he was delighted that Manchester United had the agreement in place.

The midfielder was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “I felt ready for the next step.

“This was the time to go. That is why I was on the phone with my agent last weekend. In the end, there was an agreement.”

One of the reasons Manchester United may have concluded the deal sooner than expected was because Tottenham showed late interest in the midfielder.

And Van de Beek revealed that his Netherlands team-mate Bergwijn did contact him about the move to Spurs but he insisted that he had already taken the decision to join Manchester United.

“Steven Bergwijn texted me to see whether I would play for Spurs.

“But I chose United.”

Van de Beek will come up against Bergwijn in the new Premier League season.