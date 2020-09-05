Tottenham Hotspur would be tempted to make a move for Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon if he becomes available for a bargain price before the transfer window shuts, according to football.london.

Reguilon spent last season away from Real Madrid on loan at Sevilla, where he enjoyed an eye-catching spell, and has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

Real Madrid may let him leave this summer, but Reguilon is not yet minded to quit the Bernabeu on a permanent basis.

Tottenham are admirers of the 23-year-old left-back, but are prioritising other areas of their squad, with a striker at the top of their list.

Spurs will also move to sign another centre-back if they can bring in cash through player sales.

However, if they have an opportunity to snap up Reguilon for what they believe to be a bargain price, they would be tempted to pull the trigger on a move.

Reguilon came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and made 31 appearances in La Liga for Sevilla last term.

Real Madrid have the full-back, who has been capped by Spain up to Under-21 level, under contract for a further three years.