Tottenham Hotspur are now prioritising signing a striker and have made funds available to get the job done, according to football.london.

With the new Premier League season now looming, Tottenham are looking to add to their options, but are seeking to balance the books.

Tottenham are making moves towards bringing in a new striker and have made cash available to do a deal.

The north London side have a number of targets, with Metz striker Habib Diallo firmly on their radar.

It is claimed that the striker would be keen to play under Mourinho at Tottenham and the club made enquires about him during the January transfer window.

He has a further two years left on his contract at Metz and scored 12 times in the French top flight last term.

Mourinho also wants another centre-back, but he would need to make player sales to be able to free up the funds needed.

Tottenham are not looking to sign another winger or an attacking midfielder during the ongoing transfer window however, as they feel they are well enough stocked in those departments.