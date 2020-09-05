Tottenham Hotspur are not expected to rival Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the chase for Callum Wilson, despite having had the hitman on their shortlist of targets, according to football.london.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle have lodged bids with Bournemouth as they aim to snap up Wilson; the Cherries have yet to accept either proposal.

Tottenham are looking to bring in another striker and have the funds to make a signing, but while they had Wilson on their shortlist, they are not expected to insert themselves into the transfer mix.

Spurs appear to be looking at other options and have reservations about paying Wilson’s asking price due to his injury history.

Wilson scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League games in the 2018/19 campaign, while last season he grabbed eight goals in 35 league games, as Bournemouth went down.

The 28-year-old featured in both his side’s Premier League meetings with Tottenham last term, but drew a blank in both games.

Wilson has been capped by England on four occasions and is keen to make sure he is playing Premier League football in the new campaign to boost his Three Lions prospects.

His contract on the south coast at Bournemouth has a further three years left to run.