Wolves are set to smash their club transfer record by snapping up highly rated FC Porto striker Fabio Silva, according to former Express & Star journalist Tim Nash.

Nuno’s side have been linked with a host of potential signings as the new Premier League season looms on the horizion.

They are looking to Portugal to make a big signing and have zeroed in on Porto, where 18-year-old striker Silva plies his trade.

It has been claimed that Wolves will fork out £35m to make sure that Silva moves to Molineux in the ongoing transfer window, with the player now in Wolverhampton.

A product of Porto’s youth system, Silva has been tipped for big things and has broken through into the club’s first team.

The striker clocked 12 appearances for Porto in the Portuguese top flight over the course of last season and hit the back of the net once.

Porto also handed him outings in the Europa League, with Silva featuring against Young Boys, Feyenoord and Rangers.

His contract at the Portuguese giants runs until the summer of 2025 and it is claimed Wolves will hand him a five-year deal when he makes the move to England.

Silva has been dubbed the new Porto wonderkid in some quarters.