Callum Wilson may have to take a pay cut to join Newcastle United from Bournemouth, while Aston Villa have not given up trying to snap him up, according to the Sun.

The striker is expected to leave Bournemouth in the current transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle have put in offers for Wilson, with the Magpies claimed to hold an advantage as the hitman prefers St James’ Park as his destination.

However, if Wilson is to join Newcastle then he may have to take a small pay cut as his wage level is too high for Steve Bruce’s side.

Aston Villa are claimed to be not yet out of the chase for Wilson, but Newcastle are putting in the hard yards to take him to the north east.

Wilson scored 14 Premier League goals in the 2018/19 campaign, while he hit the back of the net eight times last term.

Newcastle suffered a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City in a friendly clash on Saturday and the new Premier League campaign is now looming large.

Bruce’s side open their Premier League season by travelling to face West Ham United on Saturday and having Wilson in through the door by kick-off would be a boost.