Callum Wilson has now arrived in Newcastle via Mike Ashley’s private helicopter to seal a move to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies lodged a bid for Wilson with Bournemouth and appear to have beaten off competition from Aston Villa to secure his services.

The hitman is now in Newcastle and is poised to undergo a medical with the Magpies on Monday as he closes in on completing the move.

Newcastle offered Bournemouth a deal worth £20m for Wilson and he will add to Steve Bruce’s attacking options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The striker is keen to make sure he is playing Premier League football as he is keen to push his England ambitions over the course of the season.

Wilson could not help Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League last term and is now set to leave the Cherries.

Tottenham Hotspur also considered a swoop for Wilson.

Spurs are keen to sign a striker, but had reservations over paying Bournemouth’s asking price due to Wilson’s injury history.