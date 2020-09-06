Celtic are €4m away from meeting Sampdoria’s asking price for defender Omar Colley, it has been claimed in Italy.

Colley has been linked with a move away from Sampdoria in the ongoing transfer window and Celtic are keen on the defender.

The Bhoys are, according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, willing to pay €6m for Colley, but it is short of the amount Sampdoria want to sell.

It is claimed that Sampdoria want €10m in order to wave Colley goodbye before the transfer window closes.

To complicate matters for Celtic, Premier League outfit Leicester City are showing interest in Colley and have made an enquiry for him.

The Foxes may offer midfielder Adrien Silva in exchange for Colley and the Portuguese is a player that Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri could be interested in bringing to Italy.

Colley made 31 appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria over the course of last season and picked up ten yellow cards in the process.

His deal at Sampdoria still has another two years left to run.