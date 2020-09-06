Aston Villa are continuing to keep Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in their mind as a target in the current transfer window, according to the Sun.

The French striker’s future at Celtic is in doubt after the Scottish side were knocked out of Champions League qualifying and slipped into the Europa League.

Champions League football was important to Edouard and he could be tempted away from Celtic Park before 5th October.

Aston Villa have been linked with Edouard and he is still firmly on the Premier League side’s radar.

The Villa Park outfit did lodge a bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, but the player prefers a move to Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Edouard netted 27 times across all competitions last season and losing him would be a blow for Celtic in a pivotal season for the club.

Aston Villa finished just a place and a point above the bottom three in the Premier League last season and Dean Smith wants to add goals to his side.

The Villa Park outfit scored just 41 times in 38 Premier League games.