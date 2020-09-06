Leeds United have lost out on Brescia defender Jhon Chancellor, with Brighton seeing off the Whites in the chase for his signature, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Venezuela international has been linked with a switch away from Brescia following the club’s relegation from Serie A.

Leeds have been credited with an interest in Chancellor, but so have Brighton and, according to Italian outlet PianetaSerieB.it, the Seagulls have overcome opposition from the Whites for the defender.

Brescia supremo Massimo Cellino paid €1.6m to sign Chancellor last summer and is claimed to be looking for €3m to let him leave in the current transfer window.

The 28-year-old arrived in Italy following a stint in Qatar at Al Ahli.

He made 26 appearances in Serie A for Brescia, chipping in with three goals, but his efforts were not enough to help Cellino’s club avoid the drop to Serie B.

Chancellor has been capped by Venezuela on 17 occasions and it remains to be seen if he will be playing his football in the Premier League in the rapidly approaching campaign.

Leeds open their campaign away at Liverpool, while Brighton play host to Chelsea.