Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft is predicting a big week in the transfer saga around Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago is ready to leave Bayern Munich after entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

The Reds have yet to make a firm move to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have also explored a potential deal.

Former Bundesliga star Fjortoft is of the view that the coming week will throw up something decisive over Thiago’s future, which is still up in the air.

“Decisive week coming up”, the Norwegian wrote on Twitter.

“In terms of making an immediate impact, this could be this transfer window’s best signing”, he added, lauding the Spaniard.

Thiago helped Bayern Munich to do the double in Germany last season, along with playing his part of the Bavarians won the Champions League.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is of interest to Barcelona and it has been speculated the Reds could need to sell before they can bring Thiago in.