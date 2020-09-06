Inter made an attempt to hijack Everton’s swoop for Allan, but their bid was knocked back by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has completed a move to Everton from Napoli, linking up with former Azzurri coach Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Allan though also had serious interest from Inter, who were keen to keep him in Serie A and tried to steer him away from Everton.

Inter offered Marcelo Brozovic as part of a deal, while they also proposed paying cash over two years, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

De Laurentiis though rejected Inter’s proposals as he preferred a one-off payment from Everton for Allan.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at Everton.

During his time at Napoli he played under Ancelotti on 61 occasions and made a big impression on the Italian tactician.

The admiration is mutual, with Allan keen to play under Ancelotti again and making Everton his priority destination.