Jose Mourinho has a specific type of striker in mind to bring to Tottenham Hotspur in the current transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tottenham have made funds available to sign a striker as they look to secure cover for Harry Kane and the position is a priority for Mourinho.

And the Portuguese has a specific profile in mind for Spurs’ new striker, with a target man the type of player he wants to bring in.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Metz’s Habib Diallo and the player would be keen to work under Mourinho in north London.

Mourinho’s side were left short of a striking option last term after Kane picked up an injury.

The Spurs boss was reluctant to throw young striker Troy Parrott into the mix and he has been loaned out to Millwall for the season.

Tottenham open their league push by playing host to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side this coming weekend, before they are then in Europa League action against Bulgarians Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Mourinho takes his Spurs side to his former club Manchester United at the start of October, two days before the transfer window closes.