Napoli have joined West Ham United and Watford in holding an interest in Brescia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen.

The Finnish shot-stopper is attracting interest in the transfer window and Brescia supremo Massimo Cellino is willing to cash in for the right price.

Cellino is currently in London to negotiate the sale of Joronen and, according to Italian outlet BresciaSport.net, both West Ham and Watford are keen.

However, while in London, Cellino received a phone call from Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, who informed him of the Azzurri’s interest.

Giuntoli asked Cellino for information about Joronen, but is not ready to move for the Finn yet.

It is claimed that Napoli could firm up their interest in the goalkeeper if Alex Meret leaves.

Cellino splashed out €5m to sign Joronen from FC Copenhagen last summer and is looking for between €7m and €8m to let him depart.

The Finland international came through the youth ranks at Fulham, but was forced to depart the Cottagers to secure regular first team football.