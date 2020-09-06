Newcastle United will put Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis through his medical paces either on Monday or Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

Steve Bruce is keen for Newcastle to land Lewis and they have reached an agreement with Norwich on the basis of a £15m plus add-ons fee.

Liverpool saw an offer worth £10m for Lewis knocked back earlier in the transfer window, with Norwich valuing the Northern Ireland international at £20m.

Newcastle have done a compromise deal with the Canaries and Lewis is to have a medical either on Monday or Tuesday.

Which day the medical will be on will be down to whether Northern Ireland opt to release Lewis from international duty early, or use him in their Nations League clash against Norway on Monday.

The Magpies are stepping up their efforts in the transfer market and are expected to soon sign striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth and free agent winger Ryan Fraser.

They have also been linked with signing Rob Holding on loan from Arsenal.

Newcastle will open their Premier League campaign this coming weekend with a trip to West Ham United.