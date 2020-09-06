 

Steven Gerrard has been working to strengthen his Rangers squad as the Gers aim to stop rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish title and Belkebla has been linked with a move to Ibrox.

 

Lens were also interested in the Algeria international, but Belkebla has committed himself to Brest.

 

 

He has signed a new contract to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2023.

 

Belkebla made 23 appearances for Brest in Ligue 1 last season and the midfielder won plaudits for his performances in the centre of the park.

 

 

Keeping him at the club is a big boost for Brest as they kick on into the new French season.

 

He helped Brest to a finish of 14th in the curtailed Ligue 1 campaign.

 

 

In the new season, Brest sit bottom of the table after suffering defeat in their opening two games against Nimes and Marseille, respectively.

 