Rangers linked midfielder Haris Belkebla has signed a new contract at Brest, all but ruling out a move away from the French side in the current transfer window.

Steven Gerrard has been working to strengthen his Rangers squad as the Gers aim to stop rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish title and Belkebla has been linked with a move to Ibrox.

Lens were also interested in the Algeria international, but Belkebla has committed himself to Brest.

He has signed a new contract to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2023.

Belkebla made 23 appearances for Brest in Ligue 1 last season and the midfielder won plaudits for his performances in the centre of the park.

Keeping him at the club is a big boost for Brest as they kick on into the new French season.

He helped Brest to a finish of 14th in the curtailed Ligue 1 campaign.

In the new season, Brest sit bottom of the table after suffering defeat in their opening two games against Nimes and Marseille, respectively.