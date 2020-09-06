Newcastle United have done a deal to sign Ryan Fraser on a free transfer and the player is now set for a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

Fraser has been holding talks with the Magpies as he assesses his options and had been leaning towards a move to St James’ Park.

The free agent winger has now agreed terms with Steve Bruce’s men and is expected to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.

If there are no issues he will put pen to paper to a contract to join Bruce’s side.

Fraser held talks with Bruce on Friday as the Newcastle boss attempted to sell a move to the Magpies to the former Bournemouth winger.

The wide-man had other options, but has been keen to move north to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

Fraser departed Bournemouth earlier this summer when his deal on the south coast ran out; he joined the Cherries from Aberdeen in the 2013 January transfer window.

Snapping him up with be a boost for Newcastle ahead of their Premier League opener against West Ham United this coming weekend.