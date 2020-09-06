Lazio have knocked back the chance to become involved in the transfer chase for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The former Sampdoria midfielder has been tipped to return to Serie A over the course of the transfer window and is being chased by Fiorentina and Torino.

Arsenal are ready to let Torriera leave as they look to balance the books and the Uruguayan has been offered as an option to Lazio.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio gave a firm no to the idea of bidding for Torreira.

Lazio believe they already have a strong enough midfield department and have no desire to become involved in the chase for the Arsenal man.

Fiorentina and Torino are battling for Torreira, with an initial loan switch from Arsenal having been floated.

Torreira, 24, made the move to Italian football from his homeland in Uruguay to link up with Pescara and was then snapped up by Sampdoria in 2015.

He did enough at Sampdoria to earn a move to Arsenal in 2018, but has struggled to make a big impact at the Emirates Stadium.