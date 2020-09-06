Former Leeds United star Michael Brown is of the view that Kalvin Phillips’s ability to drop into defence seamlessly sets him apart from other holding midfielders.

The 24-year-old Englishman was a vital cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield last season, helping Leeds make their way back into the Premier League.

Phillips’ performances for the Elland Road outfit did not go unnoticed as he earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad over the current international break.

Heaping praise on the midfielder nicknamed the Yorkshire Pirlo by fans, ex-Leeds man Brown pinpointed his ability to drop into defence as what makes him different to other defensive midfielders.

The 43-year-old went on to insist that Phillips is a complete package, declaring that ‘he has got everything he needs’.

“You don’t often see someone who has the physical attributes which mean they can drop back one, but also play more advanced too“, Brown told BBC Sport.

“He can play short and long passes, he has got a competitive edge and lots of energy and he is good in the air.

“That’s what makes him different because most holding midfielders can’t just drop into defence the way he does.

“I just think he has got everything he needs.“

Phillips was an unused substitute in England’s 1-0 win over Iceland and will be hoping to be involved against Denmark on Tuesday.