West Ham United are showing interest in Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Bernardo, but face competition from clubs in Germany and Turkey, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants to strengthen all across his backline during the window, and sees Brighton’s Bernardo as an option.

It is claimed that Brighton boss Graham Potter is already looking for a replacement for the Brazilian in anticipation of him moving on before the transfer window closes.

If Moyes firms up his interest in the 25-year-old though he will face competition for his signature.

The former RB Leipzig man is also attracting admiring glances from clubs in Germany and Turkey, and it remains to be seen to where he might like to head.

Brighton forked out £9m to take Bernardo from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

Bernardo made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last term, with one of those coming in a 3-3 draw against West Ham.

The left-back, who is also able to operate further up the left flank, has a further two years to run on his contract on the south coast.