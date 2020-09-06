Wolves will sign a midfielder on a loan deal on Monday, before then turning their attention to securing a right-sided wing-back, according to The Athletic.

The club have just smashed their transfer record to secure highly rated striker Fabio Silva from Portuguese giants FC Porto, but are not finished in the window yet.

They are moving to snap up a midfielder and the unnamed player will join on a loan deal on Monday.

It remains to be seen who Wolves might be bringing in through the door at Molineux as they look to continue to strengthen.

After they have signed the midfielder they will then switch their focus to a right-wing-back.

Wolves have not yet received any bids for their first team players and they are confident that in-demand stars will remain.

Players such as Ruben Neves and Adama Traore are at present set to stay at Wolves into the new season.

Wolves are due to open their Premier League campaign by travelling to take on Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side, before they then welcome Manchester City to Molineux.