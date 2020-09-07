Leeds United Under-23s starlet Matthew Turner is set to join Welsh outfit Aberystwyth on loan.

Turner, a product of Welsh side Pontardawe Town’s academy, made the move north to join Leeds’ youth set-up.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper made the leap to the Whites Under-23s from Under-18s earlier this summer and is now set to return to his home country.

According to Welsh outlet Y Clwb Pel Droed, Turner is set to join Cymru Premier outfit Aberystwyth on a loan deal.

Turner will be hoping to gain vital first team experience in the Welsh top flight in the upcoming season.

The Whites starlet will continue to train with his parent club’s Under-23s whilst he spends time at Park Avenue.

Turner, a Wales Under-16s international will look to kick on with his new team as he takes the next big step in his budding career.

The teenager will vie for a place between the sticks at Park Avenue with Seasiders shot-stopper Alex Pennock.