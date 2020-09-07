Charlton Athletic talent Alfie Doughty is firmly on Celtic’s radar and the Bhoys could be lining up an imminent swoop, according to the Sun.

The Scottish champions are big admirers of Doughty and want to take the 20-year-old midfielder north of the border.

Charlton are claimed to have already knocked back an offer from Neil Lennon’s side for the player, who boss Lee Bowyer is determined to keep hold of.

Celtic though are not calling off their push, view Doughty as a potential signing and could be ready to step up efforts to take him to Celtic Park.

They had Doughty watched on Saturday as Charlton beat Swindon Town 3-1 in the EFL Cup.

Midfielder Doughty clocked the full 90 minutes in the encounter at the County Ground and the presence of representatives at Celtic was an indication of how serious the Scottish giants are, with suggestions they could view him as an imminent priority.

Doughty only has a year left on his contract at Charlton and his future is uncertain.

He has been linked with several sides and the jury is out on whether Bowyer will be able to keep hold of the highly rated talent.