Inter coach Antonio Conte has told the club’s board to pull out all the stops to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea star Kante has emerged as Inter’s top midfield target this summer with Conte keen to reunite with the midfielder in Italy.

Conte is pushing his club to snap up the player who he signed at Chelsea, as the Italian looks to revamp his midfield options at the San Siro.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri boss has made it clear to the Inter board that Kante is essential to his plans for the club

Conte has signalled that everything should be done to bring Kante to the San Siro before the transfer window closes on 5th October.

Kante’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner, with Inter believing that the Blues can be convinced to let him leave.

It has been claimed that Chelsea could be willing to play ball if €50m is offered.

Inter though do not have the cash needed to do the deal at present and are expected to need to make player sales to boost their kitty.