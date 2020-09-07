Arsenal are not managing to make progress in their pursuit of David Raya, despite the goalkeeper informing Brentford that he is open to a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Raya caught the eye with his performances for Brentford last season, with the Bees narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper has impressed Arsenal, who are now keen to add him to the ranks at the Emirates Stadium this summer as Emiliano Martinez nears the exit door.

Arsenal are making no progress though as Brentford are clear that Raya, who the Gunners would want to replace Martinez, is not for sale.

The goalkeeper is ready to move to Arsenal and has told Brentford his feelings, but it has not yet moved the dial.

A number of Brentford players are being linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

While Thomas Frank’s side could let some players depart for the right price, they do not want to lose Raya and view him as crucial to their prospects.

Arsenal may be forced to look at other options if Brentford to do not rethink their stance on the shot-stopper soon.